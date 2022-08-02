Douglas County firefighters put out old growth fire caused by lightning

TILLER, Ore. -- After lightning strikes caused a small fire near Tiller, firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association arrived to put it out before it could grow any larger.
The DFPA says a fixed-wing aircraft spotted a smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road in Tiller at about 8:50 a.m. on August 2. Officials say crews from the DFPA and United States Forest Service arrived nearby and had to hike to the site to fight the fire.
When ground crews were able to investigate, officials say they found a hollowed-out snag had been struck by lightning, causing a small ground fire. The DFPA says that by 10:50 a.m., they had requested tree fallers and a 10-person crew to fight the fire while they helped USFS personnel contain it. Officials say that by 11:50 a.m. the fire was put out and clean-up had begun.
The DFPA reiterated their commitment to keep up efforts to watch for lightning-caused fires throughout fire season.