Douglas County firefighters quickly knock down grass fire near Oakland

OAKLAND, Ore. – Fire crews responded on Tuesday afternoon to a grass fire near Oakland, according to Douglas Forest Protective Association officials.
DFPA officials said that fire crews from their organization and North Douglas County Fire and EMS received a report in mid-afternoon on July 27 of a column of smoke rising near the 300 block of Carol Court. Firefighters arrived to find a pickup truck and a grassy area encompassing about 1/100 of an acre in area involved in fire, authorities said. Fire officials said that firefighters from both agencies quickly extinguished the fire.
Vehicles are restricted from traveling on unapproved roads during moderate, high and extreme fire danger levels to prevent such events as these from happening, DFPA officials said.
