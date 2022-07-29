Douglas County firefighters rescue climber from top of cell tower

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A climber who had gotten stuck at the top of a cell phone tower was rescued by firefighters early this morning, officials said.
According to the Douglas County Fire District, at about 2:40 a.m. this morning, July 29, crews were dispatched to a cell tower near Robin Street after an individual was reported to have climbed to the top and found themselves unable to climb back down. The fire district says they arrived alongside deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and determined a full rescue team would be needed to get the person down from the 90-foot-tall tower.
The DCFD says their technical rescue team showed up and developed a rescue plan. Officials say a crew member climbed the tower with safety equipment, set up a rope system, and was successful in lowering the climber to safety with help from crew members on the ground. Officials say the climber was unharmed and declined medical treatment. They add that after determining the individual was unharmed, they were turned over to the DCSO for questioning.