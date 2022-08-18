Douglas County firefighters respond to dozens of lightning-caused fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association says they are responding to over 30 fires after lightning storms on Wednesday night.
The DFPA says Douglas County forests saw thunderstorms at about 7:30 p.m. on August 17 that brought down at least 100 lightning strikes that started several fires. The DFPA says they have sent staff to more than a dozen fires and are committing additional resources to the district to help with fire suppression. They also say an air vehicle is flying over the area looking for more lightning-caused fires.
The DFPA says most of the fires are estimated to be less than an acre in size. The largest of the fires, dubbed the Bear Mountain Fire, is located near Callahan off Spur Mountain and Callahan Road. Officials say it’s currently estimated to be 2.5 acres in size. The DFPA says private landowner crews are helping them suppress the fire.