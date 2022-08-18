Douglas County firefighters respond to dozens of lightning-caused fires

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in the north Valley, slightly cooler south of Salem. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot weather may result in heat related illness. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&