...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in the north
Valley, slightly cooler south of Salem.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot weather may result in heat related illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Douglas County firefighters respond to dozens of lightning-caused fires

  • Updated
  • 0
DFPA wildland firefighters
Courtesy: Douglas Forest Protective Association.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association says they are responding to over 30 fires after lightning storms on Wednesday night.

The DFPA says Douglas County forests saw thunderstorms at about 7:30 p.m. on August 17 that brought down at least 100 lightning strikes that started several fires. The DFPA says they have sent staff to more than a dozen fires and are committing additional resources to the district to help with fire suppression. They also say an air vehicle is flying over the area looking for more lightning-caused fires.

Douglas County lightning strike

The DFPA says most of the fires are estimated to be less than an acre in size. The largest of the fires, dubbed the Bear Mountain Fire, is located near Callahan off Spur Mountain and Callahan Road. Officials say it’s currently estimated to be 2.5 acres in size. The DFPA says private landowner crews are helping them suppress the fire.

