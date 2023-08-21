Douglas County ground and aerial fire crews attack 10-acre vegetation fire near Interstate 5

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Fire crews from multiple agencies attacked a vegetation fire on Friday afternoon that burned about 10 acres near milepost 116 of northbound Interstate 5, according to the Douglas County Forest Protective Association.
DFPA officials said that fire personnel from the DFPA, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Winston Dillard Fire Department, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, and Riddle Fire Protection District, along with the Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to a fire burning about half an acre of grass and brush at 4:18 p.m. on August 18. The fire was climbing a nearby mountain at a moderate rate but helicopter bucket drops quickly stopped the fire’s forward spread, according to the DFPA.
Fire officials said that ground crews that included a dozer unit quickly established a perimeter on the fire which was complete trailed and plumbed by 7:40 p.m. Interstate 5 remained open to through traffic as firefighters continued work in the area, DFPA officials said. Forest officials said that fire crews would remain monitoring hot spots and patrolling the site for the next several days beyond the initial response.
DFPA said they have determined the fire to be human-caused and vehicle related and is under continued active investigation.