Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.oregonsmoke.org
www.lrapa.org

Douglas County ground and aerial fire crews attack 10-acre vegetation fire near Interstate 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County brush fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Fire crews from multiple agencies attacked a vegetation fire on Friday afternoon that burned about 10 acres near milepost 116 of northbound Interstate 5, according to the Douglas County Forest Protective Association.

DFPA officials said that fire personnel from the DFPA, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Winston Dillard Fire Department, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, and Riddle Fire Protection District, along with the Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to a fire burning about half an acre of grass and brush at 4:18 p.m. on August 18. The fire was climbing a nearby mountain at a moderate rate but helicopter bucket drops quickly stopped the fire’s forward spread, according to the DFPA.

Fire officials said that ground crews that included a dozer unit quickly established a perimeter on the fire which was complete trailed and plumbed by 7:40 p.m. Interstate 5 remained open to through traffic as firefighters continued work in the area, DFPA officials said. Forest officials said that fire crews would remain monitoring hot spots and patrolling the site for the next several days beyond the initial response.

DFPA said they have determined the fire to be human-caused and vehicle related and is under continued active investigation.