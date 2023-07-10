Douglas County hay fire that spread to barn contained to an acre

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Authorities said that Douglas County fire officials responded to a fast-spreading hay fire last Thursday evening that involved a nearby barn.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded at 6:50 p.m. on July 6 to a hay fire in a field on Florence Lane, fire officials said. DCFD2 officials said that numerous round hay bales were on fire and spread on the ground to a nearby barn but fire crews quickly stopped its progress. Firefighters contained the burned area to about an acre, authorities said.
DCFD2 officials said that local neighbors provided a protective bulldozer trailer and the Douglas Forest Protective Association stopped the fire from extending outside the containment area. The fire’s origins appeared to have started with a smoldering wet bale of hay and spread due to windy conditions, authorities said.
DCFD2 officials said a brush unit, two fire engines, two water tenders, and one command vehicle with eight personnel responded to the fire. The property owner removed a truck and trailer to provide access for fire crews, authorities said.
DCFD2 officials want to remind the public that wind can quickly spread fire under current dry conditions and to adhere to current public land use restrictions for fire prevention. No burning will be allowed until the arrival of significant rainfall in the fall and most activities involving mowing and equipment operation are currently regulated, fire officials said.
Any questions about public use restrictions can be directed to local fire jurisdictions, DCFD2 officials said.