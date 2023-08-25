Douglas County investigators continue seeking leads in Oakland woman's suspected murder

OAKLAND, Ore. – Authorities said that the Douglas County investigators are continuing to seek leads from the public in the suspected murder earlier this month of a 78-year-old Oakland woman.

The body of the victim, identified as Terry Lea Deane, was found deceased in an Oakland residence on August 12, 2023, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the case has been actively investigated by the Douglas County Major Crimes Team as a homicide, and are specifically seeking information about individuals or vehicles seen in the area between August 11 and August 12.

The DCSO responded at about 1:30 p.m. on August 12 to a 911 report of a suspicious death in the 400 block of Coltrin Lane in Oakland. Deputies and Sutherlin police officers who responded to the scene determined that Deane's death was a homicide, authorities said.

The DCSO was assigned as the lead investigating agency to the case, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said that the Douglas County Major Crimes Team includes investigators from the DCSO, Roseburg Police Department, and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

DCSO officials said they encourage residents to be vigilant of suspicious persons or vehicles in their neighborhoods and to report anything that may be deemed as suspicious by calling 541-440-4471.