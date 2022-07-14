Douglas County land use restrictions to be tightened

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced today that guidelines for land use will be getting stricter starting July 15 in an effort to prevent wildfires.
The DFPA is changing its public use restriction levels from low to moderate, effective Friday, July 15. The declaration will affect all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as public lands in the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District Bureau of Land Management lands. Officials say the declaration imposes certain fire restrictions on public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
The change to moderate restrictions means non-industrial power saw usage, cutting, grinding or welding of metal, mowing dried grass, and using power machinery for non-industrial improvement on private property will only be allowed before 1 p.m. or after 8 p.m. More information is available on the DFPA’s website.