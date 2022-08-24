Douglas County law enforcement bust illegal marijuana operation

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A search warrant at a Myrtle Creek residence revealed a huge unlicensed marijuana growing operation that the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says might be connected to foreign drug cartels.
DINT says their detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. Detectives said they arrived to find several large greenhouses surrounding the residence that were full of growing marijuana plants. They said they also found terraced hillsides with hundreds more marijuana plants growing. Officials said the residence itself was being used as sleeping quarters and a work area. Detectives said they also found several water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, and severe environmental damage from pesticides and fertilizers -- all issues police say are common with unlawful grow operations.
DINT says this is not the first time this particular site was raided. According to them, it was also searched in 2013 for illegal marijuana operations. Police say large-scale operations such as this one are often owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. Officials report that over 2,100 live plants and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana were seized. They also said nobody was at the property at the time of the search, but an investigation is being carried out and arrests are anticipated.