Douglas County law enforcement carries out several fentanyl seizures over 10-day period

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&