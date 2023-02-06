 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds
25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the second
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory,
from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Douglas County law enforcement carries out several fentanyl seizures over 10-day period

fentanyl crisis

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A total of more than 10 ounces of fentanyl were seized in several operations in a 10-day stretch at the end of January, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported.

According to the DINT, they conducted multiple investigations between January 19 and January 29 involving people believed to be distributing fentanyl. This led to several seizures of fentanyl in that period, with amounts seized ranging between 5 grams and 92 grams in separate operations. The DINT said a total of 10.18 ounces(288.7 grams) of fentanyl were seized in the 10-day period. The DINT also said the seizures are part of ongoing investigations, and they are currently unable to give specifics about the seizures or any attendant arrests.

The DINT says these are only the most recent fentanyl seizures in their area, and seizures of other drugs were made during the same time. The DINT says methamphetamine and other drugs are still an issue and are still being dealt with. However, the DINT also said fentanyl is the most prevalent opiate in the area, replacing heroin, which itself is in steep decline. According the Drug Enforcement Agency, "two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.”

