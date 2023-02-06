Douglas County law enforcement carries out several fentanyl seizures over 10-day period

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A total of more than 10 ounces of fentanyl were seized in several operations in a 10-day stretch at the end of January, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported.
According to the DINT, they conducted multiple investigations between January 19 and January 29 involving people believed to be distributing fentanyl. This led to several seizures of fentanyl in that period, with amounts seized ranging between 5 grams and 92 grams in separate operations. The DINT said a total of 10.18 ounces(288.7 grams) of fentanyl were seized in the 10-day period. The DINT also said the seizures are part of ongoing investigations, and they are currently unable to give specifics about the seizures or any attendant arrests.
The DINT says these are only the most recent fentanyl seizures in their area, and seizures of other drugs were made during the same time. The DINT says methamphetamine and other drugs are still an issue and are still being dealt with. However, the DINT also said fentanyl is the most prevalent opiate in the area, replacing heroin, which itself is in steep decline. According the Drug Enforcement Agency, "two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.”