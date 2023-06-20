Douglas County looking for volunteer camp hosts

ROSEBURG, Ore. – With summer almost here, Douglas County Commissioners are looking for volunteers to help host and maintain three of the county’s campgrounds.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is sounding an urgent call for help to get volunteer camp hosts at Chief Miwaleta RV Park, Umpqua Dunes RV Park, and Stanton County Park and Campground. Volunteer camp hosts will have several responsibilities, including being park ambassadors, helping and checking in park guests, maintaining restrooms and outdoor facilities, restocking supplies, and keeping their park free of litter. Camp host positions will run for four to six months, or possibly longer, according to Douglas County Commissioners.
Although volunteering to be a camp host is a big commitment, the Douglas County Parks Department said there are many benefits to volunteering, not least of which is getting to spend lots of time at one of Douglas County’s beautiful campgrounds with free Wi-Fi, full utility hook-up, available laundry facilities and paid utilities and garbage services. Officials said there would also be orientation and training for volunteers, and a possible stipend in addition to the opportunity to meet people from all over the country. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Douglas County Parks Department at 541-440-4441 or visit their website.