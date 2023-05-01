Douglas County man arrested, accused of killing his partner

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man accused of murdering his partner in Douglas County this weekend made his first court appearance this afternoon.
The alleged murder happened on Sunday, April 30, on Carnes Road in Roseburg. Deputies and investigators of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were still on the scene the morning of Monday May 1, 2023. William Tiemann, 45, is accused of the second-degree murder of a woman who is believed to have lived with him. How the woman was killed is still unknown, but neighbors did not report hearing any screaming. Tiemann was taken into custody and now sits in Douglas County Jail.
For residents of the neighborhood, the experience has been particularly traumatizing. Neighbors said the community is tight-knit, with everybody knowing who is who. One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she wished she could've done something to prevent this tragedy. She added that about a week ago, Tiemann and the woman got in a massive fight.
The resident said, "We heard them arguing when we were walking back from the store one day. And we just kind of walked away because it really wasn't our thing to get involved."
She hopes in the future more people will speak up to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
"A lot of women get abused and nothing ever happens out of it," she said. "Things need to change for women."
Another neighbor was Andrew Wells, who lives next door to the scene of the crime. He and his family recently moved into the area. He was startled on Sunday when all of a sudden his front door swung open, and Tiemann was standing there.
"He was covered in blood, his hands, face, so he told me, call 911, I just killed my wife," Wells said. "So as soon as he said that I called 911."
Wells added how his adrenaline started pumping as he called authorities. When deputies arrived they interviewed both Wells and Tiemann. Tiemann's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023.