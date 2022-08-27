Douglas County man arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - An Oakland man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning, police said.
On Friday, at about 6:30 a.m., police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle from the S-mart on Highway 99N in Wilbur while the owner was still inside.
Officials said the vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was moving westbound on Oak Hill Road.
Officials said they combed the area, trying to find the stolen car. Around 7:22 a.m., a deputy saw the car moving along Highway 38 near milepost 5. They initiated a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over. Officials said the driver accelerated and tried to escape.
Officials said another deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the car as it was escaping, which caused one of the tires to deflate.
Still, the car moved along Highway 101, trying to elude police, before crashing the vehicle.
Officials said they put out a small fire, but the driver, 22-year-oold Isiah T. Arrant of Oakland, was trapped inside the car. EMS and other fire personnel were able to get him out; and he was taken to the hospital.
Arrant was then taken into custody on the following charges:
- Attempt to Elude Police - Vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Reckless Endangering
- Resisting Arrest
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
- Probation Violation