Douglas County man faces jail time, probation for hunting violations

GLENDALE, Ore. – A Douglas County man was sentenced last week in a wildlife poaching case dating back to late 2021, Oregon State Police (OSP) officials said.
Police said Albert Lampert, 69, was sentenced on Thursday, March 23, to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. Lampert was convicted on Friday, March 17, of nearly two dozen misdemeanor trespassing and wildlife charges, police said. These charges included accusations of hunting while trespassing, hunting during a closed season, and hunting from a roadway, court records show.
Police said Lampert’s probation bars him from hunting, and he was fined $2,100. Lampert’s hunting license was also suspended for three years and he forfeited his rifle to authorities, OSP said. Violating his probation would mean six more months of jail time, authorities said.
An elk decoy operation investigation in November 2020 by Roseburg and OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers based in Coos Bay led to police serving Lampert with a search warrant at his home in January 2021, OSP officials said.
