Douglas County man sent to federal prison for selling meth and illegal gun

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A Douglas County man will serve five years in federal prison for building and selling an illegal rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
According to authorities, court documents show that in January 2021 law enforcement heard that Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 46, was claiming to manufacture untraceable firearms. Authorities also said Ferguson claimed to have already made a short-barreled rifle that can also be converted for automatic fire. Later that month, Ferguson sold the weapon for $1,500 to a buyer, then sold about 110 grams of meth to the same person a week later, according to authorities.
Authorities said Ferguson was arrested on March 16, 2021 on charges of illegally possessing a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act and distributing methamphetamine. Ferguson pleaded guilty to both charges on September 21, 2022, according to court documents. On January 10, 2023, Ferguson was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison and 4 years of post-release probation.