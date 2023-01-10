 Skip to main content
...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

Douglas County man sent to federal prison for selling meth and illegal gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A Douglas County man will serve five years in federal prison for building and selling an illegal rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

According to authorities, court documents show that in January 2021 law enforcement heard that Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 46, was claiming to manufacture untraceable firearms. Authorities also said Ferguson claimed to have already made a short-barreled rifle that can also be converted for automatic fire. Later that month, Ferguson sold the weapon for $1,500 to a buyer, then sold about 110 grams of meth to the same person a week later, according to authorities.

Authorities said Ferguson was arrested on March 16, 2021 on charges of illegally possessing a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act and distributing methamphetamine. Ferguson pleaded guilty to both charges on September 21, 2022, according to court documents. On January 10, 2023, Ferguson was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison and 4 years of post-release probation.

