Douglas County narcotics teams report illegal marijuana, fentanyl arrests

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- An illegal marijuana operation was busted and several ounces of rainbow fentanyl were seized in two separate operations in the last few weeks, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported.
The DINT said that on August 30 they carried out a search warrant on an illegal large-scale marijuana operation in remote private and public timberlands near Tiller. Law enforcement agents said they found trash and evidence of human habitation as well as water theft at the operation. Almost 16,000 marijuana plants as well as more than 4,100 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed, according to the DINT. They also said several people tried to run from law enforcement on foot, but eight people were arrested and jailed with more arrests expected as the investigation continues.
In the early morning of September 14, the DINT says they contacted an individual in the parking lot of a business on Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Authorities say a drug-sniffing police dog was used in this contact, and that the dog indicated the presence of illicit substances in the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives say they searched the vehicle and found about 15 ounces of colored fentanyl, also referred to as rainbow fentanyl. Law enforcement officials say this type of fentanyl is becoming a common sight in the Douglas County area. They say they also found 2 ounces of methamphetamine. Both loads of drugs were allegedly to be sold in the Douglas County area. Law enforcement officials say an investigation is ongoing.