Douglas County non-profit awarded more than $9 million wildfire risk prevention grant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Douglas County non-profit will receive $9 million in wildfire risk prevention grant funding, the second highest award statewide.
U.S. Forest Service officials awarded $9,151,505 through its Community Wildfire Defense Grant program (CWDG) to the Douglas Electric Cooperative, Forest Service officials said.
According to its website, the non-profit electric utility serves 11,000 meters in a 2,500 square-mile territory that includes Douglas, Coos and Lane counties.
John Day received two grants, including the state’s largest award of $9,907,344 earmarked for Grant County’s evacuation corridor and fuels management, Forest Service officials said.
The Forest Service said the CWDG program invests a total of $23.5 million to assist communities with wildfire risk prevention projects on tribal, state and private land, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
“America’s forests, especially here in the West, are in a state of fire emergency,” said Robert Sanchez, Deputy Regional Forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “Wildfires do not recognize boundaries or management jurisdictions. As we continue our wildfire risk reduction work on National Forest lands, these Community Wildfire Defense Grants directly support our overall priority of helping reduce wildfire risk to communities by investing in work across tribal, state, and private lands.”
Forest Service officials said the CWDG program funding is made possible through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, part of which prioritized low-income communities at risk of a wildfire hazard.
An additional round of funding will be announced later this year, the Forest Service said.