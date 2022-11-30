Douglas County non-profit to open mothers’ milk donation site

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County will soon get a site to drop off mothers’ milk to help newborns across Oregon.
Aviva Health, a Douglas County-based non-profit health organization, says they are partnering with Northwest Mothers Milk Bank and Healthy Start to open a milk-drop site at its main Roseburg clinic at 150 northeast Kenneth Ford Drive. Aviva Health says the site will be a breast milk collection location for breastfeeding mothers who wish to donate. Aviva Health says donators will complete a simple screening process, then drop off their frozen milk at the drop site. From there, it will be collected and pasteurized by NWMMB and distributed across Oregon to be used in intensive care units for premature and sick babies.
“Each drop of donated milk is a miracle. When the most fragile infants receive breast milk, they have lower risk of infections and life-threatening intestinal complications,” says Dr. Stefanie Rogers, Neonatologist and NWMMB Medical Director. “They leave the intensive care unit earlier, and later in life they have higher IQs and fewer developmental problems.”
Aviva health says the location is the only breast milk drop site in Douglas County. A grand opening is scheduled for Friday, December 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aviva’s Kenneth Ford Drive clinic. The drop site will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those interested in learning more about donating milk are urged to contact NWMMB at 503-469-0955, 800-204-444 or their website.