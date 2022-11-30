Douglas County non-profit to open mothers’ milk donation site

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14 ft at 7 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&