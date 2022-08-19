Douglas County officials impose public use restrictions due to extreme fire danger

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association and other county officials will begin enforcing tighter restrictions on the use of public land on August 23 due to the risk of fire.
The DFPA says Public Restriction Levels will change to “extreme” for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian affairs lands in the Douglas Fire District on August 23. The DFPA says this will impose certain land use restrictions on the public and industrial interests to help prevent wildfires.
For the public, non-industrial power saw usage, cutting, grinding or welding of metal, cutting, trimming or mowing dried grass, and other activities that might throw a spark or cause a fire are completely prohibited. For industries, the use of fire or power-driven machinery is unlawful unless operating between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. Even then, some equipment use is only permitted if a fire line could be quickly constructed nearby.
The DFPA says these restrictions will remain in place until lifted by the State Forester or other authorized representative.