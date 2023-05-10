Douglas County park to get new play structure

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An old and unsafe play structure at a county park will soon be replaced by a brand-new tower and slide, the Douglas County Parks Department reported.
According to parks officials, the new structure will be placed at River Forks County Park near the spot where the wooden replica of Fort Umpqua currently stands. The replica was first built in 1971, but was torn down and replaced in 1989 before being declared unsafe and blocked off after years of use and deterioration. The Douglas County Parks Department said the new play structure will be installed nearby in July 2023, after the old structure is removed over the next few weeks. Officials ask the public to keep an eye out for construction efforts for the safety of workers and park-goers.
The new play structure was designed by Playcraft Systems LLC in Grants Pass. It features a 12-foot tall spiral slide and stands over 23 feet tall. Parks officials said soft rubber tiles will be installed at the base of the structure for safety.
Douglas County officials said the new slide is part of their continued park improvement plan, which is being paid for by Douglas County Parks Department funds. It’s also not the only improvement being made at River Forks County Park, which sits at the confluence of the North Umpqua and South Umpqua Rivers. Officials said they recently replaced the upper and lower playgrounds at the park, installed new restroom facilities, built a new upper pavilion and completed the restoration of their iconic “Willie” and “Baby” whale splash pad feature.