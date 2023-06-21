Douglas County Parks Department announces new veterans discount

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County parks officials announced on Wednesday a new discount program for U.S. military veterans staying at Douglas County-operated campgrounds.
The new program offers qualifying veterans a discount of 10 percent at the campgrounds, which is a revision from the previous discount available only to qualified disabled veterans, the county said. County officials said that the discount program has been expanded to yert and cabin rentals and unlimited stays. Previously, the discount program was limited to 10 nights per year, the county said.
Douglas County officials said the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board approved the updates to the program during their June 15 meeting. Reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance using a Department of Defense ID card, veteran health ID card, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Special Access Pass, veteran ID card, or a state driver’s license or ID card with veteran’s designation, the county said.
Douglas County said their park system contains 70 properties that includes 11 campgrounds, 23 boat ramps, and 42 day-use parks.
More information can be found on their website. Veterans wanting to utilize the discount must make reservations by calling the Douglas County Parks Office at 541-957-7001.