Douglas County residents can now create a free medical profile to expedite 911 response

ROSEBURG, Ore. – In emergency situations, every second counts and Douglas County residents can now create a free profile with medical information vital for emergency first responders , according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
DCSO said Douglas County residents can now create a free profile that quickly provides dispatchers with crucial medical information on 911 calls. RapidSOS, which is the world’s first emergency response data platform, launched an initiative with the American Heart Association, American Red Cross and Direct Relief to help get first responders critical health information in an emergency, the county said.
Emergency Health Profiles include name, date of birth, address, any pre-existing conditions, allergies, other relevant medical information such as mental health concerns or developmental disabilities, and emergency contact information, county officials said.
DCSO officials said that 911 dispatchers are able to accurately assess a caller’s location and additional life-saving details through the browser-based RapidSOS portal.
“Being able to receive a caller’s opt-in health information will aid our dispatchers in an emergency which will result in proper pre-arrival instructions and informing emergency responders,” said Lt. Brad O’Dell. “We urge our community to create their free Emergency Health Profile and ensuring that they are able to share critical data with 9-1-1 to help save lives.”
Limited available information received during a 911 call can lead to dispatching delays and first responders arriving at an emergency with incomplete information, sheriff’s officials said.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies said that RapidSOS’s platform securely links data from 350 million connected devices to more than 4,800 emergency communication centers nationwide. This speeds up 911 response time and gives first responders vital information specific to an incident prior to their arrival.
Those who would like create an Emergency Health Profile can do so online.