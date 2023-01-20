Douglas County schools getting nearly $7 million for mental health providers

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the Douglas Educational Service District slated to receive a total of almost $7 million over the next three years to hire mental health service providers, the ESD is excited to provide those services to their students.

On January 6, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that four Oregon school districts would get School-Based Mental Health Grant Program funding that would total nearly $20 million among them. Douglas ESD said those funds were earmarked to hire additional licensed mental health providers for schools.

Douglas ESD said they were selected to receive more than $2.2 million for the 2022 fiscal year. This funding is only one part of a total of just over $6.8 million that will be awarded to the ESD through 2025. Douglas ESD said this grant will be critical in their efforts to expand mental health support through the 13 component school districts in Douglas County.

“The increased services will positively impact our students, families, staff and community, providing immediate and long-term needs,” said Analicia Nicholson, Douglas Education Service District superintendent.

Douglas ESD said these funds will recruit, train and retain school-based mental health service providers for their schools. According to the Education Service District, Douglas County, youth experience behavioral and mental health concerns such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide at rates far higher than that of the State of Oregon’s average rate.

Douglas ESD said there are about 13,000 students in its 13 component school districts, but only 12 staff members are currently employed in the behavioral health services department. The ESD said they plan to use the federal funding to increase the number of staff dedicated to mental health support, as well as access to school-based support. The grant will also help the ESD eliminate barriers for professionals interested in being trained and hired as school-based mental health providers by helping pay for graduate education for those interested in working at Douglas County schools.