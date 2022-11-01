Douglas County schools to offer training to prevent human trafficking

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After receiving an international grant and spending years in preparation over the COVID-19 pandemic, Douglas County will be the first county in the state of Oregon to be able to offer human trafficking prevention courses to all of its 6th to 12th grade students.
In 2019, the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, a coalition of local advocacy and aid groups, was one of 62 worldwide recipients of a grant meant to fund human trafficking prevention curriculums in the county’s schools. In preparation for this curriculum, the task force led workshops in 2020 to teach teachers how to teach middle and high schoolers how to avoid being the victimized by human trafficking, but the pandemic shut down schools and halted the remaining training. The Human Trafficking Task Force says it didn’t sit idle over the next few years, instead improving and streamlining the curriculum’s content so it could be taught without instructors first attending a workshop. As a result, the curriculum will soon be offered in schools across Douglas County.
“I’m really excited that we were able to get this curriculum into the hands of our most vulnerable population -- our youth!” said Marion Pearson, the DCHTTF’s violence prevention program manager. “It teaches them how to recognize the red flags of trafficking and how to help a friend,” said Pearson.
The DCHTTF says more than 26 of the county’s middle and high schools recently received a human trafficking prevention curriculum. The task force also said Douglas County is especially at-risk for human trafficking because most of its schools are near high-volume trafficking corridors such as Interstate 5. They also said online trafficking and other related crimes increased over the pandemic period.
The DCHTTF says the goal of the curriculum is to stop trafficking by teaching young people to recognize risk factors and predatory behaviors. DCHTTF says the program meets Oregon government standards for the promotion of mental, social, emotional and sexual health for students in 6th through 12th grades.