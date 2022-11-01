 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and northwest winds 5 to
15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Douglas County schools to offer training to prevent human trafficking

Trafficking
Courtesy: MGN

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After receiving an international grant and spending years in preparation over the COVID-19 pandemic, Douglas County will be the first county in the state of Oregon to be able to offer human trafficking prevention courses to all of its 6th to 12th grade students.

In 2019, the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, a coalition of local advocacy and aid groups, was one of 62 worldwide recipients of a grant meant to fund human trafficking prevention curriculums in the county’s schools. In preparation for this curriculum, the task force led workshops in 2020 to teach teachers how to teach middle and high schoolers how to avoid being the victimized by human trafficking, but the pandemic shut down schools and halted the remaining training. The Human Trafficking Task Force says it didn’t sit idle over the next few years, instead improving and streamlining the curriculum’s content so it could be taught without instructors first attending a workshop. As a result, the curriculum will soon be offered in schools across Douglas County.

“I’m really excited that we were able to get this curriculum into the hands of our most vulnerable population -- our youth!” said Marion Pearson, the DCHTTF’s violence prevention program manager. “It teaches them how to recognize the red flags of trafficking and how to help a friend,” said Pearson.

The DCHTTF says more than 26 of the county’s middle and high schools recently received a human trafficking prevention curriculum. The task force also said Douglas County is especially at-risk for human trafficking because most of its schools are near high-volume trafficking corridors such as Interstate 5. They also said online trafficking and other related crimes increased over the pandemic period.

The DCHTTF says the goal of the curriculum is to stop trafficking by teaching young people to recognize risk factors and predatory behaviors. DCHTTF says the program meets Oregon government standards for the promotion of mental, social, emotional and sexual health for students in 6th through 12th grades.

