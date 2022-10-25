Douglas County search and rescue saves hiker from frigid conditions

DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. -- A hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail in the Diamond Peak Wilderness was rescued early Saturday morning after calling for help in freezing rain, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the DCSO, shortly before 10 p.m. on October 21, a 57-year-old Pacific Crest Trail hiker from California called 911 and said that he had tried to beat the oncoming cold front, but was unsuccessful and needed emergency help. Officials said the hiker told 911 that all of his clothing, sleeping bag and other camping supplies had been soaked through with rainwater, and that he was experiencing symptoms of hypothermia. DCSO officials said the hiker had gotten in contact with Klamath County authorities, who requested Douglas County Search and Rescue undertake the rescue due to a lack of available resources.
DCSO said they deployed a search and rescue team, who got onto the Pacific Crest Trail from the Summit Lake trailhead and hiked north to the lost hiker’s location. Officials said that while searchers were headed to the hiker, weather conditions steadily worsened from rain, to sleet, to hail and eventually to snow, with temperatures around 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Search and rescue reported that snow was falling so fast that three quarters of an inch piled on the ground in 20 minutes.
Searchers say they found the hiker at about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 22. They said they warmed him up and gave him dry clothes, then escorted him to a waiting vehicle at the trailhead. Officials said the hiker was transported to Roseburg, where he arranged for family to pick him up.