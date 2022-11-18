Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it.

Measure 114 is a bill that passed with about 51% of votes in favor of it, and is set to go into effect on December 8. The bill would make it more difficult to buy a gun by requiring more stringent background checks as well as a permit issued by law enforcement for all firearms purchases. Magazine capacities would also be restricted to no more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Sheriff Hanlin called the passage of Measure 114 “disappointing,” but said that he is sworn to uphold the law and defend the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Oregon. Sheriff Hanlin said his office is expecting a greater strain on their staff and resources as they work to enforce the law and develop a process to grant permits and training to individuals who wish to acquire a firearm. Sheriff Hanlin said the DCSO is working with the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and legal advisors to figure out how best to enforce the law, but also said that the enforcement of restrictions on high-capacity magazines is not going to be a priority for the office.

In his statement, Sheriff Hanlin also expressed a strong distaste for the measure. He expressed a belief -- which he says many other public officials share -- that Measure 114 explicitly infringes upon Second Amendment rights. He also said that the law was poorly written, saying “there are so many unknowns and holes in this measure that makes it difficult to move off of the tracks before this runaway train hits Oregonians.” Sheriff Hanlin said he believes Measure 114 is aimed at controlling gun sales, registry, and magazine capacity, and that it will not reduce the possibility of gun violence.