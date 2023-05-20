Douglas County sheriff's deputy shoots man while responding to a disturbance

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they are looking into an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers got reports of a disturbance in the 100 block of Idleyld Park Lane on May 19 at 5:26 a.m. As deputies were dispatched, it was reported a man was making threats toward others and carrying a brick. A later report said gunshots were heard and the man was carrying multiple firearms.
Deputies arrived to the scene around 5:49 a.m., and began challenging the man. DCSO said 55-year-old Henry McQuatters of Glide was in possession of two firearms. In a later radio transmission, deputies said shots had been fired by law enforcement.
The sheriff's office said McQuatters was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. When he was discharged, he was taken into custody on the charges of first degree burglary, attempted first degree burglary, fourth degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to DCSO, his wife, 62-year-old Cindy McQuatters was also arrested on charges of attempted assault on a public safety officer, tampering with physical evidence, interfering with police officer, hindering prosecution, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
The Douglas County Major Crimes team is investigating the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said, with Oregon State Police assigned as the lead investigating agency for the incident. Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the criminal case that led up to the shooting.
DCSO said they will withhold the identity of the involved deputy for the time being, but the deputy has been placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, as is normal procedure.
Additional information will be released by OSP. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Douglas County Communications at 541-440-4471.