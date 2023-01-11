Douglas County Sheriff's looking for missing, endangered man

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. His license plate reads SXD561.
The pickup also has the 'Tri-R' logo on both back doors. According to deputies, Doffing has advanced dementia and is considered an endangered missing person. They believe he may be trying to travel to Texas.
Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.
Deputies along with Search and Rescue crews are actively searching for Richard or his vehicle. There is no current indication as to his direction of travel or possible route.
Additionally, Doffing does not have a cellular telephone with him. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this individual, please contact 9-1-1 and reference Douglas County Sheriff's Office Case #23-0144.