Douglas County Sheriff's looking for missing, endangered man

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO NOON
PST FRIDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 14 to 16 ft at 10
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
15 to 20 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 10 AM Thursday to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO NOON
PST FRIDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 14 to 16 ft at 10
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
15 to 20 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 10 AM Thursday to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Douglas County Sheriff's looking for missing, endangered man

  • Updated
  • 0
Still0111_00000.jpg

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. His license plate reads SXD561.

The pickup also has the 'Tri-R' logo on both back doors. According to deputies, Doffing has advanced dementia and is considered an endangered missing person. They believe he may be trying to travel to Texas.

Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. 

Deputies along with Search and Rescue crews are actively searching for Richard or his vehicle. There is no current indication as to his direction of travel or possible route.

Additionally, Doffing does not have a cellular telephone with him. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this individual, please contact 9-1-1 and reference Douglas County Sheriff's Office Case #23-0144.

Recommended for you