Douglas County Sheriff's Office holds active shooter training at Roseburg school

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted on-scene, scenario based active shooter training at Green and Sunnyslope schools in Roseburg. The trainings also focus on first aid, CPR, and ethics.
There were no students or staff at Sunnyslope elementary during the training, but volunteers served as role players acting as students, administrators, and even shooters. This was all to create the type of environment that officers would have to respond to.
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office called responding to these scenes a skill that continuously needs to be practiced.
"So the goal of the training is really for them to get that real life, real world scenario-based training so that, again, it becomes a conditioned response,” O’Dell said. “They know what we expect and how they can best respond and react to a scenario if this were to happen."
Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Bird has a 17-year career in law enforcement. Over that time he has seen these active shooter trainings evolve.
“They've actually changed a lot. Initially we started just, you basically stage outside which we've seen in the media some things have happened with that,” Bird said. “But the new training is, you respond to the shooting. I don't think we want to give too much to what our tactics are realistically, but that's exactly what it is. Everything comes down to, you hear shooting, you're running at the shooting to stop the threat as quick as possible."
Despite the school being on spring break, the DCSO was working with the full support of Roseburg Public Schools.
"And understanding that this is a perishable skill that the deputies train in, the active shooter response, it's really big for us,” Ed Villarreal, Roseburg Public Schools District Safety Coordinator said. “And we want to continue to have that partnership with the Sheriff's Office so that we work together as a community to keep our kids and our staff safe."
The trainings began back on March 28, and will continue through March 30.