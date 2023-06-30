Douglas County sheriff's officials participating in anti-drunk boating campaign

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County’s sheriff’s deputies are participating in a campaign aimed at emphasizing sober boating with the approach of the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said.
From July 1 through July 3, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is participating in Operation Dry Water, a campaign focused on boating safety that includes increased enforcement against boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, sheriff’s officials said.
“Boating while impaired continues to be a problem on our nation’s waterways,” says Lt. Brad O’Dell. “As law enforcement, it is our duty to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, and anyone enjoying our waterways have a safe place to spend their time. The tragedies that result from these boating-under-the-influence incidents are 100% preventable. That is why the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is joining hundreds of agencies nationwide to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents, deaths, and injuries caused by boating under the influence.”
Authorities said that alcohol is a primary contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities, and the DCSO will be working to increase public awareness on the dangers for both passengers and operators of boating under the influence.
Operating a boat while impaired is illegal on all bodies of water, authorities said. Deputies said it is illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, the same threshold as with driving a motor vehicle.
Operation Dry Water is a year-round awareness and enforcement campaign aimed at reducing alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased boater awareness and increased patrols in the water, authorities said.
More information can be found online.