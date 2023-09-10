 Skip to main content
Douglas County structure fire prompts Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation notices

Cole Road Fire

OAKLAND, Ore. -- A structure fire on Cole Road is prompting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to issue a Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation notice for the surrounding area.

According to DCSO, crews are tackling a structure and grass fire in the 4900-block of Cole Road.

The Level 2 notice is in effect for 4700 to 4900 block of Cole Road.

Level 2 means there is significant danger in the area and people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KEZI 9 News for the latest developments.

