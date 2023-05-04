Douglas County to begin Highway 99 striping and paving on May 8

WINSTON, Ore. – Douglas County officials announced on Wednesday that paving and striping work will commence next week at three locations on Highway 99 South and along a small section of Dole Road.
Work will begin on May 8 and continue through June 30, county officials said. The county said that the project includes asphalt paving and striping at three separate locations and localized pavement removal and replacement.
The first location is a two-mile section that begins at the intersection of Highway 99 South and Highway 42 and continues two miles south to Dillard, the county said. Douglas County said that a 220-foot section of the northbound lanes and left-turn lane at the traffic signal will be closed between May 8 and May 12.
Southbound lanes of Highway 99 and Highway 42 will not be affected by the closure, officials said.
County officials said the second section begins at the intersection of Highway 99 South and Dole Road and continues two miles south to southbound Interstate 5 Exit 112.
The final segment also begins at the intersection of Highway 99 South and Dole Road, continuing 1/5 mile south to southbound Interstate 5 Exit 113, the county said.
Traffic will be directed by flagging crews and motorists can expect occasional lane closures, brief delays, and minimal night paving during construction, the county said.
County officials said Douglas County Public Works will manage the $3.5 million county-funded project in partnership with Knife River of Roseburg.