Douglas County to receive $7.4 million in federal Secure Rural Schools Act funding, BLM says

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County will receive $7.4 million in funding through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, according to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials.
Other recipients included Lane County ($3.6 million), Coos County ($1.6 million), Benton County ($659,989.19), and Linn County ($732,501.61), BLM officials said.
BLM announced on April 18 funding totaling $25.6 million for Oregon’s 18 western counties, which are based on a formula used by Congress that combines timber harvest revenue and appropriated funds, BLM officials said. The funds support local emergency response and schools, federal officials said.
The Oregon and California (O&C) Revested Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937 assigned payments to Oregon’s counties based on the amounts of O&C lands in each county, BLM officials said. BLM said these multiple-use forests are managed for sustainable timber harvests.
“We’re committed to creating healthy, resilient forests and supporting strong, vibrant communities,” said BLM Oregon/Washington State Director Barry Bushue. “Our multiple-use and sustained yield mission provides family-wage jobs for our neighbors, and the funds we receive from timber harvests help support critical services like education and public safety.”
BLM officials said an additional $2.3 million will be allocated to Western Oregon Resource Advisory Committee-authorized projects focused on the improvement of public lands health, noxious weed abatement, fish and wildlife habitat improvement, wildfire hazard reduction and more.
More information on these projects can be found online.