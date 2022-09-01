Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort

GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.
The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
According to the DFPA, by 9 p.m. on August 21 the fire was completely encircled and air support was grounded for the night. Officials said crews worked through the night and were able to stop the fire’s forward spread by 9 a.m. on September 1. The DFPA said clean up began immediately after the fire was fully contained. They added that the fire burned about eight acres in total, but crews are working to determine exactly how much wildland was burned.
The DFPA said the fire did not threaten structures or homes. Officials believe the fire was caused by humans, and are currently investigating the cause. The DFPA was assisted in initial containment efforts by the Riddle Fire Protection District.