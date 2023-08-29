Douglas County's emergency and SAR manager announces retirement after 50 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. – After 50 years of service, Wayne Stinson has announced his retirement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as the Douglas County Search and Rescue and emergency manager, authorities said.
DCSO officials said that Stinson joined the DCSO as a SAR Explorer in 1973, where he volunteered for the next three years before being hired as a part-time supply and maintenance assistant in 1976. Two years later, Stinson became a full-time SAR assistant, authorities said.
Sheriff's officials said that in 1983, Stinson was promoted to SAR and Emergency Manager, serving as a manager in both roles for more than 25 years. Once a SAR/Marine Deputy position was created in 2011, he focused solely on emergency management for Douglas County, deputies said.
DCSO officials said that the department’s search and rescue program grew under Stinson’s leadership to include two full-time SAR deputies, multiple SAR managers, and nearly 100 active volunteers. Stinson, who served under nine sheriffs during his tenure, always prioritized Douglas County’s safety in emergencies ranging from wildfires to floods and beyond, sheriff's officials said.
Stinson also collaborated with numerous agencies to develop disaster response plans and to provide aid in recovery efforts, the DCSO said. The sheriff's office said Stinson's last day will be September 1, 2023.
“Wayne’s vast knowledge base, dedication to this county, his reputation and the relationships he has formed have had a tremendously positive impact on our community,” said Sheriff John Hanlin.
Sheriff’s officials said that Emily Ring will succeed Stinson as the DCSO’s county emergency manager. Ring previously served in this role for Josephine County, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies said that the emergency management department will now be an independent entity separate from the DCSO, but will continue to work closely with the sheriff’s department to ensure the county’s disaster preparedness and safety.