...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO
SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday
night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and
Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along
higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Douglas Forest Protective Association responding to 6 fires

Lightning-caused fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- On Wednesday morning Sept. 7, the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) confirmed six fires that were caused by lightning across the southeastern part of the district.

The DFPA said they dispatched overnight crews including 10 engines, one timber-feller, two bulldozers, four helicopters, and a fixed wing aircraft.

Officials say additional resources have been ordered with a confirmed 8-person crew responding from Coos Forest Protective Association. The largest of the six fires is estimated to be one acre in size with the other fires being estimated to be less than half an acre each.

Aerial photo of Douglas County forest fire

Three fires are near Deadman Creek in the Tiller area while the other three are near Coffee Creek Drainage in the area of Milo. Currently, the DFPA says there are no threats to homes or structures at this time.

