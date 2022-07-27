Douglas Forest Protective Association sets fire danger to high as small brush fires extinguished

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- As fire season continues, in the middle of a heat wave, with small brush fires cropping up and being knocked down across southern Oregon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has set fire danger to high in Douglas County.
Effective starting today, July 27, public use restriction levels have been heavily tightened for all lands within Douglas County. This means that all non-industrial power saw usage, cutting of metal, cutting of dried grass, usage of powered machinery for private property development, and anything else that might risk a fire will only be allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. The DFPA says these restrictions are in place to help mitigate the risk of a fire. More information can be found at the DFPA’s website.
The declaration came the same day as an eighth-of-an-acre sized fire was reportedly put out by crews from the DFPA and Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District. According to the DFPA, at about 2:30 a.m. crews arrived to the fire along Packard Creek Road near Canyonville. Officials said that as crews were combating the fire, they also found a small burn pile still going near the original brush fire. The DFPA says they quickly put out this fire, returned to the original brush fire, and had it completely contained, extinguished and cleaned up by 2:43 p.m. Officials say the fires were human-caused and re under investigation.