Douglas Forest Protective Association to begin prescribed burns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association will soon begin prescribed burns in pastures, fields and hillsides throughout Douglas County in an effort to improve habitats for animals and to remove weeds and brush from the proposed sites.
The DFPA works closely with farmers, ranchers and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. Historically, the DFPA and local landowners have completed about 10,000 acres of prescribed burns annually throughout Douglas County to improve habitat and pasture lands.
Prescribed burns are also beneficial to firefighters by reducing the buildup of brush and other flammable vegetation in the area. The burns are made safe by the construction of fire trails around the proposed burn site before fire is introduced to the landscape. In addition, landowners must show they have adequate fire suppression equipment in place before a burn permit can be approved.
Officials say that the effects from prescribed burns on populated areas will be minimized by only allowing the burns to take place when both fire conditions and weather patterns are favorable to keep smoke out of highly populated areas.
Permits for backyard debris burning, including debris piles and burn barrels will not be issued at this time.