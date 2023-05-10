Douglas Forest Protective Association urges caution with debris burns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – With temperatures increasing and the sun shining more and more, it’s a great time to get out and do some yard work. However, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has some advice for those who would use fire as a tool to get rid of yard debris.
According to the DFPA, they have suppressed more than 165 fires related to debris burning over the last 10 years, over half of which happened outside of fire season. The DFPA reminds residents that those who burn yard debris are financially liable for suppression costs and damages, which can range from a few hundred dollars to potentially millions. The DFPA said escaped debris burns are the leading cause of wildfires in Oregon.
Residents are advised not to burn debris when it’s abnormally warm, or when windy conditions are forecasted. In addition residents are advised to check if debris burning is even allowed in their area, and even if it is, to consider alternatives such as recycling, chipping or composting the waste. If one must burn debris, the DFPA recommends burning smaller piles that have been surrounded with a fire trail that has been scraped down to the mineral soil, and not burning prohibited materials like plastic, rubber, garbage, petroleum or anything that creates dense smoke or noxious odors. Finally, burn piles should be attended with a shovel and a hose at all times, and residents are advised to check the burned area to make sure it’s properly extinguished as a burn pile can smolder for weeks or even months. If a debris burn escapes containment, residents should call 911 immediately.