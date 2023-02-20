Douglas, Jackson County Search and Rescue teams save man stranded in snow

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- After a man went missing on a snow-covered mountain late Friday night, two sheriff’s offices responded with search and rescue teams to rescue him from the wilderness.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they heard a call at about 11 p.m. on Friday, February 18 about a Sam’s Valley man who had been lost and stranded in snowy wilderness between Canyonville and White City. The JCSO says Search and Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, as well as teams from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office due to part of the search area being in their jurisdiction. The JCSO said the search went all night into the morning due to the large search area.
According to the JCSO, rescuers used 4X4 vehicles and a fixed wing aircraft to search for the man. Deputies said the plane found the missing person’s vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, but he was not nearby. Rescuers quickly went to the area and were able to find the missing man about four miles from his vehicle. Deputies said he was trying to walk out of the woods through the snow. According to the JCSO, the person was cold, but otherwise unharmed.