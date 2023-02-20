Douglas, Jackson County Search and Rescue teams save man stranded in snow

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&