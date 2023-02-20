 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Douglas, Jackson County Search and Rescue teams save man stranded in snow

Jackson County Sheriff's Office search and rescue vehicle

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- After a man went missing on a snow-covered mountain late Friday night, two sheriff’s offices responded with search and rescue teams to rescue him from the wilderness.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they heard a call at about 11 p.m. on Friday, February 18 about a Sam’s Valley man who had been lost and stranded in snowy wilderness between Canyonville and White City. The JCSO says Search and Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, as well as teams from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office due to part of the search area being in their jurisdiction. The JCSO said the search went all night into the morning due to the large search area.

Aerial photo of missing person's vehicle

According to the JCSO, rescuers used 4X4 vehicles and a fixed wing aircraft to search for the man. Deputies said the plane found the missing person’s vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, but he was not nearby. Rescuers quickly went to the area and were able to find the missing man about four miles from his vehicle. Deputies said he was trying to walk out of the woods through the snow. According to the JCSO, the person was cold, but otherwise unharmed.

