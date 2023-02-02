Downed tree blocks McKenzie River

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.

The LCSO says tips for dealing with obstructions on the water are provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at their website.

