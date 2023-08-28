Downtown Athletic Club to host Tracktown Open racquetball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. – Some of the top amateur and professional racquetball players in the world will soon be coming to Eugene to compete for prize money in both singles and doubles divisions.
The Downtown Athletic Club will be hosting the Tracktown Open 2023 racquetball tournament event, which begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday, with athletes competing on up to five courts and in up to three divisions. Spectators are welcome to come watch, according to Wayne Antone, organizer of the tournament and a racquetball trainer at the Downtown Athletic Club.
“I hope just good exposure for the DAC is what comes out of it,” said Antone. “I hope that it brings the rest of the stragglers that are, are looking for a place to play racquetball over here to the DAC, handball too, and, you know, hopefully just help grow our programs here and then expose the world to racquetball cause not a lot of people know that there is a tour.”
Antone hopes that the tournament is an opportunity for locals to come see what the sport is all about as demonstrated by some of its top competitors.
“All the greatest players, including the number one player in the world, are gonna be here, you know,” Antone said. “So, it'll be a great time to come watch racquetball and see what it's like, and, you know, get a feel of the atmosphere and the people.”
Parking for the event is available across the breezeway in the Overpark Parking Garage. More information can be found online.