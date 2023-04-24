Downtown Eugene Public Library to replace aging roof.

EUGENE, Ore. – This summer, the Eugene Public Library will be replacing its roof, which library officials said will cause some inconvenience during construction.
According to library officials, the library’s roof is about 20 years old and is starting to show its age. As such, the library will undergo major renovations and replace the roof entirely this summer, starting on May 1.
“At 20 years old, our roof has seen better days,” Library Director Will O’Hearn said. “We know this replacement will cause some detours and other distractions library goers aren’t used to, and you’ll still be able to access all the services and programs you know and love.”
Library officials said the library will stay open during the renovation and keep offering all of its regular services. However, officials warned that the project is likely to cause noise, odors and parking limitations as construction proceeds. Officials said they will make every effort to minimize disruption and complete the project as efficiently as possible, and that the renovation would preserve the library as a community landmark for years to come.
Library officials thanked the community for its patience, and said more information is available at their website.