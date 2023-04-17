Downtown Eugene store picking up the pieces after arson

EUGENE, Ore. – After someone broke a window and started a fire in a downtown Eugene furniture store late Thursday night, the owners of the store are working to make repairs and are urging the community to contact the city about safety in downtown Eugene.
Eugene Springfield Fire and Eugene Police Department responded to a fire at Brenner’s Furniture and Mattress on Eighth Street just after 12 a.m. on April 14. There, responders found a person had smashed the business’s front window and set fire to the curtains. While firefighters put out the fire, police spotted the person suspected of setting the fire, later identified as Trenton Austin Fisk, 24, nearby and arrested him.
On Monday, April 17, David Fendrich, the owner of the store that was burned, issued a statement about the situation. Fendrich said the store owners have been working since Friday to triage damage and plan repairs, and thanked the community for their support. Fendrich said the damage caused by broken glass, fire and water will take more than a month to clean up and will bring on numerous additional expenses as they work to install more safeguards to better protect against future vandalism. Fendrich said the store will be closed for a while, which will affect employees and their families.
Fendrich said there was a lack of safety in downtown Eugene, saying threats of vandalism, violence and arson were common and that there was no plan to make the area safer. He urged community members to contact government representatives and ask them to make a change on behalf of downtown Eugene businesses and citizens.
“The sad and frustrating piece of this is that we know crimes such as these can and do happen at any time to businesses Downtown, with little to no assurance that it will not happen again in the coming days or weeks,” Fendrich said in a written statement. “There are little to no consequences for those who commit these crimes. There is no plan for preventing acts such as these in the future.”
According to court documents, Fisk stands charged with second-degree arson and third-degree escape. Jail records show he is still in custody as of April 17.