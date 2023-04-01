Downtown festivities kick off the spring season

EUGENE, Ore. -- It was a wet, windy start to the weekend, but that didn't stop the celebrations at two markets downtown.
The Eugene Saturday Market, the country's oldest open-air crafts market, kicked off its 54th annual season on April 1. The downtown staple takes place at the Eugene Park Blocks and features handmade crafts, goods and food from dozens of local vendors.
Event organizer Renee Thompson says the market brings people together in a way that is "uniquely Eugene."
"It is a weekly art celebration community gathering place," she said. "You can find basically anything locally made here. From tie-dye toilet paper, birds shirts, handmade ceramics, jewelry and we also have tasty food in our international food court as well as live music.”
Thompson says she's excited the market provides an opportunity to connect with local artisans.
"We encourage everyone to come down and get to know their local artists, embrace your local artist and get to know the wonderful side of Oregon," she said.
The market will run every Saturday at the Park Blocks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on vendors can be found at the market's website.
Right across the street, the Lane County Farmers Market kicked off their Saturday main season.
The main season features more vendors and will remain open for longer hours at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza in Downtown Eugene.
Alice Finneran, a vendor at the farmers market, said the longer hours give her business more opportunities to connect with the community.
"You get to see a lot of folks around town and you get to sell your product alongside other local businesses--supporting one another," Finneran said.
With the Saturday main season underway, the Lane County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Saturday market runs all the way through mid-December. More information can be found on their website.