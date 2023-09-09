Downtown housing development resident speaks out after being without hot water for a month

EUGENE, Ore. -- Residents at a St. Vincent de Paul housing development downtown have been without hot water for weeks.
The outage has been going on for 28 days. One woman who lives at the building said she has had enough and this cannot go on any longer.
"It's causing me a lot of anxiety and honestly for having to clean, I had to boil water to do my dishes, I've been having to take cold showers," she said. "It's been hard."
The resident wished to remain anonymous out of fear of eviction, but added she is not the only one without hot water. The Aurora has 54 units, housing people who are low income or have disabilities. She said many residents are not able to boil their water.
"I ended up actually making a report with the city, I think on the 23rd of August," she said.
But she said she has not seen any change.
As the days keep going on, she grows more concerned about the cooler temperatures approaching. Her grandson is also worried about her, and feels he can only do so much to help her.
"I mean just offering her a place to shower is all I could do at the moment and trying to help her fight the fight and help her get through whatever process and claims and things we need to try, but nothing's happened," he said. "Nobody will do anything."
St. Vincent de Paul in a statement said they are working hard to fix the water problem, but they have run into some issues such as finding the right parts for their system.
"Residents at the Aurora Building, one of SVdP’s affordable-housing properties in Eugene, are currently without hot water in their apartments because of a rare combined failure of the property’s primary and backup water-heating systems. SVdP is working diligently with several contractors on both a short-term repair and a long-term replacement of the system," the statement read.
"SVdP Property Management staff first received reports of problems with the building’s water-heating system on Sunday, Aug. 13, and immediately began outreach to several local contractors to diagnose and repair it. The next day, the first contractor to visit the site determined that both the primary electric / geothermal heat-pump water heater and the backup natural-gas heaters for the building had failed.
Of course, the health, safety and comfort of residents are our top priorities. So while we started the longer-term process of replacing the primary system, we immediately began working with another contractor on a temporary fix to one of two existing backup heaters. Our sincere hope was that Aurora residents would have hot water restored to their apartments before the end of last week. While the backup system was briefly restored to operational status last weekend, another failure occurred last Saturday evening and the system continues to be down. The limited availability of parts and specialized laborers have been the biggest factors in delaying repairs.
We realize this has been a difficult time for Aurora residents, and regret the unfortunate, unforeseen and highly unusual circumstances that led to them being without hot water for this long. Our property-management and maintenance staff will continue to follow up with our contractors on a daily basis until this situation is resolved, and will continue to be proactive with the building’s residents and keep them informed throughout the repair process.
SVdP Property Management has so far has communicated progress updates on the situation in three letters to all Aurora residents, has notified them of alternative resources available for showering, and will continue to put all available resources toward restoring their hot-water service as soon as possible."
For this resident, however, St. Vinnie's response is not good enough.
"It makes us feel like we're second class citizens, because we do all pay rent and because we're all like low income doesn't mean that we don't have the same rights or needs like everyone else because we do," she said.
This resident and her grandson hope the situation is resolved soon, as the last thing they want is to look for another place to live.