Downtown Riverfront to get southern access point

EUGENE, Ore. -- Construction has begun on a southern access point to the Downtown Riverfront, as well as a parking lot to service the recently-opened Downtown Riverfront Park.
Officials with Eugene Public Works say the project will connect Annie Mims Lane with the Eighth Avenue and Hilyard Street intersection. Officials say the project also includes a parking lot that can fit over 60 vehicles, as well as electric vehicle charging stations, sidewalks, lighting, rain gardens and landscaping. Officials say to expect Annie Mims Lane near the steam plant as well as part of the Eighth Avenue and Hilyard Street intersection at the railroad crossing to be closed for the project.
The South Bank Path will stay open throughout the project, according to officials. People accessing the path via Eighth Avenue are advised to be aware of construction activities and be ready for a slight detour. Eugene Public Works says the project is being funded by the Riverfront Urban Renewal Agency, and that the project has an estimated cost of $2.6 million.
The new entrance to the Downtown Riverfront is expected to be completed in spring of 2023. More information about the project can be found here.