Downtown Urban Renewal Project takes aim at housing challenges and public safety.

EUGENE, Ore.— Plans are in the works to bring more resident housing to the downtown area as the Urban Renewal Project takes aim at housing challenges and public safety.
In 2016, the city of Eugene’s Downtown Urban Renewal Plan was first brought to the City Council’s attention. The renewal plan resulted in a number of positive changes to downtown that included the renovation of the town’s square and the farmers market area.
Brittany Quick-Warner, the President of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce, says the project brought high speed internet to downtown.
“One of those projects was building out the broadband infrastructure in downtown which we've done in several buildings,” Quick-Warner said. “Now downtown has access to high-speed internet.”
Now the Renewal Project is aiming to take on more current matters that affect the downtown area with an amendment to the Urban Renewal Act. The amendment plans to address the rising need for resident housing and public safety.
“We have got to address the public safety concerns that our downtown businesses and residents are facing in order for us to be able to attract new developments, new businesses, and new residents to the area,” Quick-Warner said.
The Eugene City Council agreed on January 25 to the amendment, giving project planners the opportunity to start planning the downtown renovation. They are looking to make use of office spaces that are no longer occupied.
“The office spaces that were full of employees in the past are no longer going to have the same nature that they did -- so we need to fill the downtown with residents, which means we need more housing, " Quick-Warner said. “We really want council to focus on our urban renewal district -- bringing housing to the downtown area."
The project’s investments are to be announced in a public City Council meeting between March and April.