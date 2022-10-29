Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way.

"Temples for us are even more meaningful and more sacred places where we're able to make what we call covenants with God are remind ourselves of why we're here," Eugene stake president Brant Cooper said.

Construction is set to start Monday and is expected to last roughly 2-3 years. When construction is finished and the temple eventually opens to the public, it will become Oregon's third temple. The others are in Portland and Medford.

"I'm just looking forward to having the whole community be able to come in and join us in going through the temple and understanding what it's about," Jolynn Britsch said.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, speakers talked about how important the temple would be to them. Speakers included Elder Valeri V. Cordón, who serves as first counselor in the Church’s North America West Area presidency.

The new location is expected to serve thousands of people. According to officials, Oregon is home to over 151,000 Latter-day Saints in 301 congregations.

According to plans for the temple, it will be single-story and span roughly 30,000 square feet.

"That's where the ordinances are performed and the covenants are made that seal our families together forever," Carolyn Schultz, who also spoke at the ceremony said. "And who doesn't want a family forever?"

For years, she has been driving hours away to other LDS temples. Now, she's looking forward to this new one opening up closer to where she lives.

"It's not the beauty of the building or the well landscaped grounds, it's the work that goes on within the temple that's important to us," Schultz said. "And we hope you can find that out someday."