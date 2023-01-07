Dozens celebrate old tree outside the WOW Hall as it will soon be chopped down

EUGENE, Ore. -- Music and memories were shared outside the WOW Hall Saturday afternoon to honor an old big-leaf maple tree.
Deb Maher, executive director of the WOW Hall, told KEZI it's always sad to say goodbye to a tree. But the tree is almost 100 years old and has become a danger.
"It's deceased, and it's hollowed. The problem is it's hollowed in the middle, and the frame of the tree is holding up the weight at the top, and you can see it's off-balanced," Maher said.
Removing the tree will take three days. Crews will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Street will be blocked off during the day while they work.
"They are going to start by taking the branches and the limbs off the top and gradually bring it down, and they'll even have a cherry picker. It's a big project, and they'll be out in the street," Maher said.
The tree is located near the back door. It's where dozens of people gathered from Noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday to say their goodbyes.
"We are here to celebrate the life of the tree, to thank it for giving life to our community, and to give it a peaceful transition so that a new tree can come in its place," Maher said.
Maher said they are working with the city and plan to plant a Conifer tree in the near future.
"We want the community to know we care about it, and it's been a hard decision. We wish it could stay longer, and it's kind of sad," Maher said.
It was a tough goodbye for Eugene resident Debrae Firehawk, who came to the celebration and led some songs.
"I have hung around and chatted with friends at this tree so many times at shows at the WOW Hall. It's always been very positive and supportive. I would say I've leaned against this tree in hard times, even in tears," Firehawk said.